Rajinikanth thanks supporters amid row over ‘slanderous’ remarks by TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna

A political controversy involving Tamil cinema icon Rajinikanth and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Aadhav Arjuna has intensified, prompting a rare public response from the actor, who expressed gratitude to political leaders, members of the film fraternity and his fans for defending him against what he described as “slanderous” remarks.

In a strongly worded message shared on social media, Rajinikanth said, "I wish to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who condemned his slanderous remarks and raised their voices in support of me: the Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Edappadi Palaniswami; Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran; Union Minister L. Murugan; Tamil Nadu Minister Raghupathy; Thol. Thirumavalavan; S.P. Velumani; my friend Annamalai; Arjunamurthy; Anbumani Ramadoss; G.K. Vasan. John Pandian; Pugazhendhi; and various other political leaders from different parties. I also extend my sincere thanks to Ameer, G. Dhananjayan, and my friends from the film fraternity; to Nakkeeran Gopal, Rangaraj Pandey (Chanakyaa), and members of the media; and, above all, to my fans—whom I revere as deities—for sustaining and uplifting me. Time doesn’t speak, but it waits and gives the answer"

What Triggered the Controversy The dispute was set off by remarks from Aadhav Arjuna, general secretary of TVK, who alleged during a protest on March 12 that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) had “threatened” Rajinikanth when the actor contemplated entering politics.

Arjuna, however, attempted to soften the statement, asserting that his intention was not to criticise the actor but to underscore the resilience of TVK founder Vijay. He said Vijay had the courage to withstand similar pressures.

Political and Public Backlash Intensifies The comments drew swift and widespread criticism across political lines. Tamil Nadu Minister S Regupathy dismissed the allegation outright, stating, “Rajinikanth cannot be threatened. Everyone knows that. To say that the DMK threatened him is a blatant lie. Vijay's party is saying it to seek political mileage.”

Regupathy further pointed to Rajinikanth’s past political positioning, noting that the actor had supported the DMK during the 1996 elections.

Criticism also came from Rajinikanth’s former advisor, Ra Arjunamurthy, who urged disciplinary action within TVK. In a sharply worded post, he wrote, “For a political movement to grow, it must be built on knowledge, experience, and humility. It is not a strength for any leader to have people in the party who speak with half-baked political understanding. It will become a huge political liability over time.”

He added that disparaging Rajinikanth would not elevate political standing but instead alienate the public, calling for Arjuna’s removal from the party.

Fans and Civil Society Respond Members of Rajinikanth’s fan base also rejected the claims. One fan club representative said, “Rajinikanth is not someone who fears threats. He stepped away from politics during the pandemic considering the risk of infection spread at gatherings. He wanted to avoid loss of lives due to the virus.”

The remark underscored a widely held perception among supporters that Rajinikanth’s withdrawal from active politics was driven by public health concerns rather than external pressure.

BJP Weighs In, Calls Remarks ‘Unforgivable’ The controversy widened further when Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran criticised Arjuna and demanded an apology. He described Rajinikanth in emphatic terms, saying, “Rajinikanth is not only the emperor of cinema and a towering figure in acting, but also a great spiritual personality. He is someone who transcends all races and languages and is admired as a great leader who loves everyone. In fact, he lives like a simple human being, almost like a saintly figure. Rajinikanth's fans will not accept or forgive the criticism made against him. I believe that Aadhav Arjuna should apologize to Rajinikanth.”

A Flashpoint in Tamil Nadu’s Political Landscape The episode reflects the continued intersection of cinema and politics in Tamil Nadu, where film personalities often command significant public influence. It also highlights the sensitivities surrounding Rajinikanth’s political legacy—one marked by anticipation, restraint and enduring public fascination.