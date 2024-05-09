Elections 2024: 'Rajiv Gandhi had 400+ seats too, but...' Sachin Pilot on Congress's 'BJP to change Constitution' claim
Sachin Pilot questions why top BJP leaders are denying the 'change the Constitution' fear created by some party members if NDA gets 400+ seats in Lok Sabha elections.
Congress leader Sachin Pilot has questioned why top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have been ‘forced’ to deny the ‘change the Constitution’ fear being created by some of the party leaders in case the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) gets 400+ seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.