DMK's Parliamentarian Dayanidhi Maran was in for surprise when he boarded the IndiGo flight from Delhi to Chennai. The flight was piloted by BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy and the Central Chennai MP described how it came as a surprise when Rudy, a former Union Minister, made the revelation.

"So you are traveling in this flight as well, said a person dressed in the Captain's uniform. I could not recognize him with his mask on, although his voice sounded familiar. I nodded my head, still wondering who it could be. He looked at me and his eyes gave away the smile behind the mask," Maran said. "So you dont recognize me,he exclaimed.

A Flight to remember.

July 13, 2021



I boarded the Indigo flight 6E864 from Delhi to Chennai after attending a meeting of the parliamentary Estimates Committee. I happened to sit in the first row, as the crew declared that the boarding had completed.



1/7 pic.twitter.com/pwfsW39fDC — Dayanidhi Maran தயாநிதி மாறன் (@Dayanidhi_Maran) July 13, 2021

Dayanidhi Maran realized then that it was none other than my colleague, senior Member of Parliament and former Union Minister- my very good friend Thiru @RajivPratapRudy!" Maran added. He recalled that just two hours from then, the two were part of intense discussions at the Estimates Committee and now "I couldn't believe my eyes, seeing his transformation from a politician to a pilot."

"I was pleasantly surprised and told Rudyji that I couldn't believe that he was going to be the captain flying us from Delhi to Chennai. He laughed and said "Yes, I noticed that you didn't recognize me. I fly frequently!," Maran said. He added he was honoured to be flown by his good friend and colleague and recalled that Rudy served as a Minister of State (in the NDA government), when his father, the late Murasoli Maran, was the Union Minister for Commerce.

"A flight to remember indeed! How often does a sitting Member of Parliament captain a commercial flight? I'm sure I will be talking about this for a long time.

Thank you Captain @RajivPratapRudy , MP for flying us safely from Delhi to Chennai!" the DMK leader said. Rudy, Lok Sabha MP from Bihar, responded to Maran in a series of tweets in Tamil and expressed joy and surprise over Maran being a passenger in his piloted craft on Tuesday. While recalling his days with Murasoli Maran, Rudy also hailed Dayanidhi as a "successful aviation entrepreneur and union minister."

Rajiv Pratap Rudy also later tweeted in Tamil,"Thank you Mr. Dayanidhi Maran. After our meeting in Parliament, I was surprised and happy that you came as a fellow passenger on flight number 6E864 from Delhi to Chennai ," when roughly translated to English.

In another tweet, he said, "I consider it a privilege to have worked with Murasoli Maran. Had the privilege of attending the Doha Summit of the Fourth World Trade Organization. I express my heartfelt appreciation for your hospitality."

