In a series of tweets and a statement, the Central Chennai MP described how it came as a surprise when Rudy, a former Union Minister, made the revelation. "So you are traveling in this flight as well, said a person dressed in the Captain's uniform. I could not recognize him with his mask on, although his voice sounded familiar. I nodded my head, still wondering who it could be. He looked at me and his eyes gave away the smile behind the mask," Maran said. "So you dont recognize me,he exclaimed.