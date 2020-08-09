Rajnath promised a ‘bang’, ended with a ‘whimper’: Chidambaram

Rajnath promised a ‘bang’, ended with a ‘whimper’: Chidambaram1 min read . 02:44 PM IST
The only importer of defence equipment is the Defence Ministry. Any import embargo is really an embargo on oneself, says the senior Congress leader
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The only importer of defence equipment is the Defence Ministry. Any import embargo is really an embargo on oneself, says the senior Congress leader
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday hit out at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, saying the "import embargo" on defence equipment announced by him was "high sounding jargon" as their only importer was the Defence Ministry.
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday hit out at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, saying the "import embargo" on defence equipment announced by him was "high sounding jargon" as their only importer was the Defence Ministry.
The defence minister promised a "bang" on a Sunday morning and ended with a "whimper", Chidambaram said in a series of tweets.
The defence minister promised a "bang" on a Sunday morning and ended with a "whimper", Chidambaram said in a series of tweets.
"The only importer of defence equipment is the Defence Ministry. Any import embargo is really an embargo on oneself," the former home minister said.
What the defence minister said in his "historic Sunday announcement" deserved only an office order from the minister to his secretaries, Chidambaram said.
"Import embargo is high sounding jargon. What it means is we will try to make the same equipment (that we import today) in 2 to 4 years and stop imports thereafter!" he said.
In a major reform initiative to boost the domestic defence industry, the defence minister announced restrictions on import of 101 weapons and military platforms including artillery guns, assault rifles and transport aircraft.
"The Ministry of Defence is now ready for a big push to #AtmanirbharBharat initiative," Singh said on Twitter while making the announcement.
He said the ministry has prepared a list of 101 items for which the embargo on imports is planned to be progressively implemented between 2020 and 2024.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated