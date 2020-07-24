The ministers also expressed satisfaction at the ongoing collaboration in research and development in fighting covid-19 which will not only benefit the two countries but also other countries, it added. The reference was to Israeli scientists visiting India in the coming weeks with four new technologies for the early detection of the novel coronavirus disease. Developed in Israel, the technologies are to be put to test in India where the case count has risen to 1.2 million. India is currently among the top three countries with reported covid-19 cases – just behind the US and Brazil.