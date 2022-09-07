Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Politics / News /  Rajnath Singh, Jaishankar to participate in India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Tokyo

Rajnath Singh, Jaishankar to participate in India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Tokyo

Defence minister scheduled to call on Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida during his visit to the country for India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. (File Photo: PTI)
1 min read . 12:28 PM ISTSaurav Anand

India and Japan are pursuing a special strategic and global partnership. This year marks 70 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with external affairs minister S Jaishankar will participate in the second India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Tokyo on 8 September.

According to an official statement, Japan will be represented by its minister of defence Yasukazu Hamada and minister of foreign affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi.

“The 2+2 Dialogue will review bilateral cooperation across domains and chart out the way forward," as per the statement issued by India’s defence ministry.

India and Japan are pursuing a special strategic and global partnership. This year marks 70 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In addition to the 2+2 dialogue, Singh will separately hold bilateral talks with his Japanese counterpart to strengthen defence cooperation between the two countries across various sectors. He is also scheduled to call on Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida during the visit.

Singh will attend a community event organised by the embassy of India in Tokyo and interact with the Indian diaspora in Japan.

