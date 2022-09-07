Rajnath Singh, Jaishankar to participate in India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Tokyo

“The 2+2 Dialogue will review bilateral cooperation across domains and chart out the way forward," as per the statement issued by India’s defence ministry.
India and Japan are pursuing a special strategic and global partnership. This year marks 70 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
In addition to the 2+2 dialogue, Singh will separately hold bilateral talks with his Japanese counterpart to strengthen defence cooperation between the two countries across various sectors. He is also scheduled to call on Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida during the visit.