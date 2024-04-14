Rajnath Singh on Misa Bharti threatening to jail PM Modi: 'Kisne maa ka dudh piya hai ki...'
RJD leader Misa Bharti said earlier that if the people of India give the INDIA bloc a chance to form the government, “then from PM Modi to BJP leaders, all will be behind the bars…”.
Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajanath Singh asked on Sunday who has the nerve to put Prime Minister Narendra Modi in jail. Singh was speaking during a campaign rally in Bihar's Banka. He said this while hitting out Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Lalu Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti's statement on April 7.