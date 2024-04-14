Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajanath Singh asked on Sunday who has the nerve to put Prime Minister Narendra Modi in jail. Singh was speaking during a campaign rally in Bihar's Banka. He said this while hitting out Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Lalu Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti's statement on April 7.

Lashing out at the BJP and PM Modi, Bharti had said, “If the people of this country give the INDIA bloc a chance (to form the government), then from PM Modi to BJP leaders, all will be behind the bars..." She later clarified that her statement meant “the corrupt will go to jail."

Reacting to her statement, Rajnath Singh said in Banka on Sunday, “Kisne maa ka dudh piya hai ki Modiji ko jail me dalega [who has the nerve to put PM Modi in jail]?...Those who are either in jail or on bail, they will arrest [PM Modi]?".

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha 2024: Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughters Rohini Acharya and Misa Bharti likely to contest polls. Details here

The Defence Minister called RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav his "friend". He said during another rally in Jamui, Bihar, "Laluji is my friend, but what his family is saying...that if their government is formed, they will put PM Modi in jail?"

Singh said the people of India have “self-respect" and would never accept if PM Modi is sent to jail.

The BJP also hit out at former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav for posting a video of him eating fish.

"….the festival of Navratri is here and he is showing big fried fishes, eating them. What message do you want to send? You eat whatever you want, fish, elephant or horse. What do you have to show it to the world?," Rajnath Singh asked.

"Who has given you rights to hurt the sentiments of the people...no one else shows...you have such courage to this...you have arrogance to this extent?" Singh said while speaking during a rally in Bihar's Banka.

Rajnath Singh was speaking ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The voting for the elections will begin on April 19 and the results will be announced on June 4. ALSO READ: EC announces elections 2024 dates: Full schedule of 7 phases of polling

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!