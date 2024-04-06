Rajnath Singh dubs Rahul Gandhi 'best finisher' of Indian politics: 'Like MS Dhoni...'
Union minister Rajnath Singh compared Rahul Gandhi to cricketer Dhoni, calling him the 'best finisher' in Indian politics. Singh suggested that Gandhi vowed to finish the Congress party.
Union minister Rajnath Singh dubbed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi the ‘best finisher’ in Indian politics during a poll rally on Saturday. The senior BJP leader likened him to cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and suggested that the Wayanad MP had vowed not to stop until he ‘finished’ the Grand Old Party. Singh also noted that the party now held ‘only two or three small states’ and appeared to have an "unbreakable" relationship with corruption.