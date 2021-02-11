Rajnath Singh to make statement on Ladakh situation in Rajya Sabha today

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh will make his statement regarding the present situation in Eastern Ladakh in the Rajya Sabha today, his office said on Wednesday evening.

The RMO on Twitter declared: Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh will make a statement in Rajya Sabha tomorrow regarding ‘Present Situation in Eastern Ladakh."

The move came after the Chinese defence ministry said in Beijing that Indian and Chinese troops started "synchronised" disengagement at the south and north banks of Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday the government will continue discussions with China to achieve the objective of disengagement of troops from all friction points and restoration of peace and tranquillity in eastern Ladakh at an early date.

In his written reply, Muraleedharan said the Chinese military made several attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh since April-May last year and Indian armed forces "responded" to them "appropriately".

Indian and Chinese armies are locked in a bitter standoff in eastern Ladakh for over nine months.

"Since April/May 2020 the Chinese side had made several attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo along the LAC in Western Sector. These attempts have been responded to appropriately by our armed forces," Muraleedharan said in replying to a question.

"It has been made clear to the Chinese side that such unilateral attempts are unacceptable. These actions have seriously disturbed the peace and tranquillity along the LAC in the Western sector," he said.

People familiar with the current situation in eastern Ladakh said both sides are in the process of pulling back their armoured units in line with steps agreed upon for overall disengagement in the last round of military talks, adding a clear picture will emerge soon.

"The Chinese and Indian frontline troops at the southern and northern bank of the Pangong Tso Lake start synchronised and organised disengagement from February 10," spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of National Defence Senior Colonel Wu Qian said in a brief statement in Beijing. The statement did not provide details.

"This move is in accordance with the consensus reached by both sides at the 9th round of China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting," it said.

