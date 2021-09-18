Rajya Sabha: Union Minister Sarbananada Sonowal to be BJP’s candidate from Assam

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The BJP today named Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and L Murugan as its candidates for the Rajya Sabha bypolls in Assam and Madhya Pradesh respectively, according to a party statement.

Both Sarbananda Sonowal and L Murugan were recently inducted into his Council of Ministers by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, necessitating their elections to Parliament in six months.

Both Sarbananda Sonowal and L Murugan were recently inducted into his Council of Ministers by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, necessitating their elections to Parliament in six months.

Their election to the Rajya Sabha is all but certain as the BJP has a majority in the both state assemblies.

In Assam, a Rajya Sabha seat fell vacant after Biswajit Daimary resigned to become the assembly speaker. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

