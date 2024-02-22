Rajya Sabha Elections: How numbers stack up for 15 seats in three states — A look at the election formula
Rajya Sabha Election process: The 15 seats, where Rajya Sabha Election results are to be declared, are spread across three states — Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka. Let's check out who are the candidates and how numbers stack up in these three states.
Rajya Sabha Elections 2024: As many as 41 of the total 56 leaders were elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The returning officers declared these 41 leaders winners on the last date of withdrawal of nominations as there were no other candidates in the fray on these 41 seats.