Congress loses Himachal Rajya Sabha seat to BJP: What went wrong, floor test next for Sukhvinder Sukhu's govt?
Rajya Sabha Election Results Update: The Congress lost one Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh the BJP, despite having numbers to win the polls. What went wrong and what's next for the Congress government in the state?
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the lone Himachal Pradesh seat in the Rajya Sabha Elections on Tuesday. This came as a major setback for the Congress which rules the state right now. The Congress has 40 MLAs in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly and the BJP has 25.
