Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: Full list of winners

The results were declared in Karnataka and Rajasthan on Friday night but got delayed in Maharashtra and Haryana amid intense wrangling by rival parties over alleged breach of voting rules
The counting of votes for the Rajya Sabha elections was held across four states. Sixteen Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan, Haryana, Maharashtra, Karnataka went to polls on Friday amid allegations of misconduct and horse-trading.
The Election Commission gave the go-ahead for counting after going through detailed reports submitted by the returning officers, including video footage.
Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal, Randeep Surjewala and Jairam Ramesh of the Congress and Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut were among the 16 candidates elected to the Rajya Sabha from four states where polling was held on Friday.
Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance suffered a jolt as the main opposition BJP won three of the six Rajya Sabha seats in the state, the results of which were announced early Saturday.
The BJP winners include Union minister Piyush Goyal, former state minister Anil Bonde, and Dhananjay Mahadik. Shiv Sena’s ubiquitous face Sanjay Raut, NCP’s Praful Patel, a former union minister, and Congress’ Imran Pratapgarhi also won the fiercely-fought elections.
Former MP Dhananjay Mahadik of the BJP defeated Shiv Sena's Sanjay Pawar for the sixth seat.
In Rajasthan, Congress won three seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has bagged one seat. BJP-backed Independent nominee and media baron Subhash Chandra, whose entry into the fray had added spice to the electoral tussle, fell by the wayside. Congress candidates Randeep Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik and Pramod Tiwari were declared elected, and so was BJP's Ghanshyam Tiwari.
In Karnataka, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, actor-politician Jaggesh, Lehar Singh Siroya of BJP and former Union minister Jairam Ramesh of Congress were declared elected.
The Congress suffered a major setback in Haryana where BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar and the saffron party-backed Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma won the two seats for which elections were held, while the grand old party's Ajay Maken, a former union minister, lost.