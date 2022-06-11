Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: Full list of winners

In Rajasthan, Congress won three seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has bagged one seat. BJP-backed Independent nominee and media baron Subhash Chandra, whose entry into the fray had added spice to the electoral tussle, fell by the wayside. Congress candidates Randeep Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik and Pramod Tiwari were declared elected, and so was BJP's Ghanshyam Tiwari.