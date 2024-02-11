The Bharaiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its candidates from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal for the upcoming Rajya Sabha Biennial Elections. The elections are set to take place on February 27.

From Chhattisgarh, the party has fielded Dharmsheela Gupta and Bhim Singh from Bihar and Raja Devendra Pratap Singh. RPN Singh, Sudhanshu Trivedi, Chaudhary Tejveer Singh, Sadhna Singh, Amarpal Maurya, Sangita Balwant and Navin Jain will fight from Uttar Pradesh.

Here's the list of candidates released by the BJP

S No. State Candidate name 1 Bihar Dharmsheela Gupta and Bhim Singh 2 Chhattisgarh Raja Devendra Pratap Singh 3 Haryana Subhash Barala 4 Karnataka Narayana Krishanasa Bhandage 5 Uttarakhand Mahendra Bhatt 6 West Bengal Samik Bhattacharya 7 Uttar Pradesh RPN Singh, Sudhanshu Trivedi, Chaudhary Tejveer Singh, Sadhna Singh, Amarpal Maurya, Sangita Balwant and Navin Jain

A total of 58 Rajya Sabha members — including eight union ministers, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and BJP national President JP Nadda — will retire by the first week of May this year, news agency ANI reported.

Eight ministers who will retire by April 2-3 are Mansukh Mandaviya, Bhupender Yadav, Parshottam Rupala, Dharmendra Pradhan, V Murleedharan, Narayan Rane, Rajeev Chandrashekhar and Ashwini Vaishnaw

Among 47 MPs retiring, 28 MPs are from the BJP, 11 from the Congress, four from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), four from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), two each from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Janata Dal (United) (JDU), and one each from the YSRCP, the Shiv Sena, the NCP, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and Sikkim Democratic Front.

Samajwadi Party's (SP) Jaya Bachchan, BJP's Anil Baluni and Prakash Javadekar, and BJD's Amar Patnaik are among those leaders retiring from the Rajya Sabha.

The retirement of these MPs and the outcome of the upcoming general elections will impact the representation each party in the Upper House during the next Lok Sabha term.

Currently, the Rajya Sabha has a total of 239 members. Of these, 93 MPs are from the BJP, 30 MPs from the Congress, 13 from the Trinamool Congress, and six nominated members, among others.

(With inputs from ANI)

