Rajya Sabha Elections: BJP announces candidates for 7 states, RPN Singh, Subhash Barala among 14 names

Rajya Sabha Elections: BJP announces candidates for 7 states, RPN Singh, Subhash Barala among 14 names

Rajya Sabha Elections: The BJP has fielded Dharmsheela Gupta and Bhim Singh from Bihar and Raja Devendra Pratap Singh from Chhattisgarh. Check full list of candidates here.

MPs take part in the proceeding of Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Saturday

The Bharaiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its candidates from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal for the upcoming Rajya Sabha Biennial Elections. The elections are set to take place on February 27.

From Chhattisgarh, the party has fielded Dharmsheela Gupta and Bhim Singh from Bihar and Raja Devendra Pratap Singh. RPN Singh, Sudhanshu Trivedi, Chaudhary Tejveer Singh, Sadhna Singh, Amarpal Maurya, Sangita Balwant and Navin Jain will fight from Uttar Pradesh.

Here's the list of candidates released by the BJP

S No.StateCandidate name 
1Bihar
Dharmsheela Gupta and Bhim Singh
 
2Chhattisgarh
Raja Devendra Pratap Singh
 
3HaryanaSubhash Barala 
4Karnataka
Narayana Krishanasa Bhandage
 
5UttarakhandMahendra Bhatt 
6West Bengal
Samik Bhattacharya
 
7Uttar Pradesh
RPN Singh, Sudhanshu Trivedi, Chaudhary Tejveer Singh, Sadhna Singh, Amarpal Maurya, Sangita Balwant and Navin Jain
 

A total of 58 Rajya Sabha members — including eight union ministers, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and BJP national President JP Nadda — will retire by the first week of May this year, news agency ANI reported.

Eight ministers who will retire by April 2-3 are Mansukh Mandaviya, Bhupender Yadav, Parshottam Rupala, Dharmendra Pradhan, V Murleedharan, Narayan Rane, Rajeev Chandrashekhar and Ashwini Vaishnaw

Among 47 MPs retiring, 28 MPs are from the BJP, 11 from the Congress, four from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), four from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), two each from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Janata Dal (United) (JDU), and one each from the YSRCP, the Shiv Sena, the NCP, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and Sikkim Democratic Front.

Samajwadi Party's (SP) Jaya Bachchan, BJP's Anil Baluni and Prakash Javadekar, and BJD's Amar Patnaik are among those leaders retiring from the Rajya Sabha.

The retirement of these MPs and the outcome of the upcoming general elections will impact the representation each party in the Upper House during the next Lok Sabha term.

Currently, the Rajya Sabha has a total of 239 members. Of these, 93 MPs are from the BJP, 30 MPs from the Congress, 13 from the Trinamool Congress, and six nominated members, among others.

(With inputs from ANI)

