Rajya Sabha Elections and 'cross-voting': What kept UP, Himachal and Karnataka on the edge
Rajya Sabha Elections Update: Political parties, leaders and states remained on the edge amid reports claiming that cross-voting happened in all the three states. Here's what happened in Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka Rajya Sabha polls.
The Rajya Sabha Election fired up amid allegation of "cross-voting" on Tuesday. As many as 15 seats across three states went to the polls on February 27. The voting took place for 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh, four seats in Karnataka and one seat in Himachal Pradesh. The candidates for the remaining 41 seats in other states were elected unopposed.