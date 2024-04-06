Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan had quit the Congress in February this year and joined the BJP.

Maharashtra Congress rebel Ashok Chavan, along with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda and three other leaders, took oath as the Rajya Sabha MP on Saturday. The oath was administered by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Leaders who took oath were Congress rebel and BJP's new entrant Ashokrao Shankarrao Chavan from Maharashtra, BJP leader Chunnilal Garasiya from Rajasthan, Congress leader Anil Kumar Yadav Mandadi from Telangana, and Trinamool Congress leaders Sushmita Dev and Mohammad Nadimul Haque from West Bengal.

"Vice-President of India & Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar administered oath to Shri Jagat Prakash Narayan Lal Nadda ji as the elected Member of Rajya Sabha in Parliament House today," Dhankhar's office said in a post on X while sharing pictures of the oath-taking.

Congress' Ashok Chavan joins BJP Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan's resignation from the Congress' state unit in February gave a major blow to the party. His joined the BJP and also filed nomination for Rajya Sabha as a BJP candidate.

The 65-year-old former MP from Nanded, Ashok Chavan, was then quoted by a report as saying that the Congress party was "ill-prepared for elections" and that his staying would simply mean a "waste" of his efforts. He said, "More than ideology, it was important to see what can be done for the country."

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hailed the induction of Chavan in the BJP and said earlier the induction of former chief minister Ashok Chavan has given a "booster dose" to the BJP in Nanded.

Fadnavis was quoted by PTI as saying on April 4 that Chavan, when he was in the Congress, supported the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway plan while his party colleagues at the time as well as leaders of the NCP and Uddhav Thackeray had opposed it.

"When the idea to connect Nanded with the Samruddhi Expressway came up, we decided to do it. We have an agenda to develop Marathwada and Vidarbha. Now, the development of Nanded and all of Marathwada will gather pace," the deputy CM said.

