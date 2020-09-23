Rajya Sabha passes Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill

NEW DELHI : Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill to include Kashmiri, Dogri and Hindi as official languages of Jammu and Kashmir in addition to English and Urdu. The Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill is the sixth bill to be passed in the Upper House of the Parliament.

Earlier on Tuesday, Lok Sabha had passed the same bill, which was introduced in the lower House of Parliament by Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had described the passing of Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages (Amendment) Bill by Lok Sabha as momentous day for people of the Union Territory.

'Passing of J&K official languages bill momentus'

In a series of tweets, Amit Shah said under the legislation, special efforts will be made towards the development of major regional languages like 'Gojri', 'Pahari' and 'Punjabi'.

"A momentous day for the people of J&K as Jammu Kashmir Official Languages (Amendment) Bill was passed in Lok Sabha. With this historic bill...Long-awaited dream of the people of J&K comes true!," he wrote.

The home minister further said that with this, the bill will also strengthen the existing institutional structure for the promotion and development of regional languages.

"I thank PM @narendramodi ji for his commitment towards restoring the culture of Jammu and Kashmir through this bill. I also want to assure our sisters and brothers of Jammu and Kashmir that the Modi govt will leave no stone unturned to bring back the glory of Jammu and Kashmir," his tweet read.

