Rajya Sabha Polls: BJP wins big in UP, Himachal; Congress bags Karnataka
Apart from ten seats in Uttar Pradesh, polling was also held for four seats in Congress-ruled Karnataka and one seat in Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesho
Elections to 15 Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh were held on 27 February. In Karnataka Congress won three out of four seats while Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) won 8 out of 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh.
