Rajya Sabha Polls: NDA four seats short of majority in Upper House. What it means for BJP
With 30 wins, BJP's tally in the Upper House is now 97, three less than 100. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will now have 117 members, just four less than the 121 majority mark in the Upper House
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged ten of the fifteen Rajya Sabha seats that went to polls on February 27 amid cross-voting reports in Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.
