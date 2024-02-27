Reacting to speculation of cross-voting by five Samajwadi Party (SP) MLAs in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Rajya Sabha election, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said that disciplinary action would be taken against the legislators if they had cross-voted.

“Not everybody has the guts to stand against the government. Pressure is put on everybody, is there anyone who doesn't know that the BJP would go to any extent to win? The BJP was dishonest during the Chandigarh elections also... When it comes to UP, the BJP did everything to get votes, and those who left might not have had the guts to stand against the govt. Action will be taken because our party leaders want such people to be kept away from the party," said Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Akhilesh Yadav also said that the SP’s decision to field a third Rajya Sabha candidate was actually a “test" and the party’s victory lies in the fact that the rebels were identified.

“Our third seat (bid) was actually a test to identify true companions. It was to know who is with people from the backward classes, Dalits and minority communities and whose inner voice is against them. Now everything is clear. This is our third seat victory," he said in a post on social media platform X.