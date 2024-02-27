Rajya Sabha polls: Samajwadi Party’s decision to field third candidate was ‘test’ to spot rebels, says Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said disciplinary action would be taken against the legislators if they had cross-voted.
Reacting to speculation of cross-voting by five Samajwadi Party (SP) MLAs in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Rajya Sabha election, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said that disciplinary action would be taken against the legislators if they had cross-voted.
The results of the election for 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh are yet to be declared.
In another setback to the Samajwadi Party, party MLA Manoj Kumar Pandey today resigned from the post of chief whip in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly hours before the Rajya Sabha election.
He met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in his chamber in the Legislative Assembly.
“I have requested the party chief to accept my resignation from the post of chief whip," said Manoj Kumar Pandey when he was going to meet UP Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh.
Later, Pandey and four other SP MLAs were seen flashing the victory sign with BJP candidate RPN Singh and UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak.
On his resignation as SP chief whip, Manoj said: “The people have given me a chance to vote many times... If one is in politics, one has to bear all kinds of blame. I have been nominated for the people, and I will think only about my people."
On Monday, some SP MLAs were missing from a dinner hosted by party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has put up 8 Rajya Sabha candidates, while the Samajwadi Party has put 3 for the 10 Rajya Sabha seats at stake.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!