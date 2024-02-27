Rajya Sabha Polls today: INDIA bloc faces first electoral test in Uttar Pradesh. Here's why
Rajya Sabha Polls: The BJP has forced a contest by fielding its eighth candidate, thus necessitating an election. The support from MLAs is crucial for both sides - the BJP and SP-Congress - to secure the required number of votes
The Samajwadi Party - Congress alliance in Uttar Pradesh is set to face its first electoral test of strength during the polling to be held for ten Rajya Sabha seats from the state on February 27.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message