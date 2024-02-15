Rajya Sabha polls: Which Union Ministers were not re-nominated by BJP?
BJP has re-nominated only four of its outgoing MPs and two ministers in the Rajya Sabha elections
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released a list of candidates it was nominating for the Rajya Sabha polls scheduled to be held on February 27. The list of nominations included Congress-turncoat Ashok Chavan, Ashwini Vaishnaw, JP Nadda, L Murugan among other names. The BJP has re-nominated only four of its 28 outgoing MPs, and two ministers.