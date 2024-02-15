Rajya Sabha polls: Which Union Ministers were not re-nominated by BJP?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released a list of candidates it was nominating for the Rajya Sabha polls scheduled to be held on February 27. The list of nominations included Congress-turncoat Ashok Chavan, Ashwini Vaishnaw, JP Nadda, L Murugan among other names. The BJP has re-nominated only four of its 28 outgoing MPs, and two ministers.

The BJP’s lists of RS candidates indicated its attempt to give representation to its women, farmers, Scheduled Castes, Other Backward Class (OBC) leaders, and Sangh Parivar workers.

Rajya Sabha polls: List of BJP ministers not re-nominated

Of the 56 Rajya Sabha Members of Parliament (MPs) who will retire in April, the BJP holds 28. In the nominations, it has re-fielded only four of its outgoing MP. These include JP Nadda, Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and L Murugan, and spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi.

It did not re-nominate seven of its sitting union ministers. Here are their names:

Dharmendra Pradhan

Mansukh Mandaviya

Parshottam Rupala

Bhupender Yadav

Rajeev Chandrasekhar

V Muraleedharan

Narayan Rane

After the nominations were announced, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) said it will support Vaishnaw’s candidature.

Nominating them to Lok Sabha?

A report by NDTV on Thursday cited sources as saying that all seven candidates who have been dropped from Rajya Sabha may be fielded from Lok Sabha constituencies in various states in the upcoming general elections.

Congress nominates Sonia Gandhi, Ajay Maken

On February 14, the Congress also nominated several candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls. Former party chief Sonia Gandhi has been nominated from Rajasthan, party treasurer Ajay Maken from Karnataka, Renuka Chowdhury from Telangana, and Abhishek Manu Singhvi from Himachal Pradesh.

Notably, Singhvi will fill the seat which will get vacated after Nadda’s retirement from Himachal Pradesh.

Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena announced it will nominate Milind Deora from Maharashtra. Deora had earlier left Congress to join Shiv Sena.

