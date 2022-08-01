Rajya Sabha to take up discussion on price rice tomorrow: Piyush Goyal

The discussion was supposed to happen today (August 1), but due to the ruckus over the arrest of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and other issues, it could not happen
The Centre has agreed to do a discussion on rising prices of essential commodities on Tuesday in the upper house of the Parliament. The discussion was supposed to happen today (August 1), but due to the ruckus over the arrest of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and other issues, it could not happen.
Shiv Sena MPs trooped into the well of the House sloganeering against the government for allegedly misusing the Central investigative agencies against its leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raut. Amid the din, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu tried to run the House and requested the MPs to go back to their seats. As the ruckus continued, the Chairman adjourned the House till noon.
When the House re-assembled for Question Hour, the Opposition parties continued with their protests. However, Bhubaneswar Kalita, who was in the Chair, went ahead with the Question Hour.
As sloganeering continued, Leader of the House and Union minister Piyush Goyal appealed to the protesting members to allow legislative business and Question Hour to function smoothly as the debate on price rise is listed in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
"They have been demanding a discussion on price rise and it is listed today in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha tomorrow at 2 pm.
"The Opposition had collectively assured us once the date is finalised and listed, we will allow the House to run properly. Many members have important issues and I appeal to members from the Opposition to allow the House to function smoothly," he said. Referring to the arrest of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities, Goyal said, "We are lawmakers, not lawbreakers. Those who break the law will face the consequences of the law. I would appeal to them, let the law take its own course." The government cannot interfere in the work of enforcement agencies, he said, and added, "They are doing their job. I appeal to the Opposition to allow the House to run so that important legislative business is taken up." The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Raut in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai 'chawl' after conducting a nine-hour search at his residence.
When the Chair requested the protesting members to maintain order in the House, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge rose and said the government has not taken note of the notices seeking discussion on various developments in states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Assam.
He also alleged that the Centre was destabilising the elected government in the state. Goyal again appealed to the protesting side to allow the House to function smoothly.