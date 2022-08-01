Rajya Sabha to take up discussion on price rice tomorrow: Piyush Goyal

"The Opposition had collectively assured us once the date is finalised and listed, we will allow the House to run properly. Many members have important issues and I appeal to members from the Opposition to allow the House to function smoothly," he said. Referring to the arrest of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities, Goyal said, "We are lawmakers, not lawbreakers. Those who break the law will face the consequences of the law. I would appeal to them, let the law take its own course." The government cannot interfere in the work of enforcement agencies, he said, and added, "They are doing their job. I appeal to the Opposition to allow the House to run so that important legislative business is taken up." The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Raut in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai 'chawl' after conducting a nine-hour search at his residence.

