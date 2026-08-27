Raksha Bandhan 2026: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel announces ₹28 crore special grant for women MLAs

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has allocated ₹28 crore as a special development grant for road and infrastructure development in the constituencies of women legislators as a special Raksha Bandhan gift, an official statement said on 27 August, Thursday.

The 14 women legislators in Gujarat Legislative Assembly will each receive a development grant of ₹2 crores for undertaking various road infrastructure development works in their respective constituencies, according to the statement issued by Gujarat government.

The 14 legislators include nine women MLAs from urban areas and five from rural areas.

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The special grant allocated to the women legislators will be utilised for undertaking development works based on the priority requirements of road and other infrastructure facilities in their respective constituencies, added the statement.

Public welfare-oriented approach As a result of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's public welfare-oriented approach, connectivity in the constituencies represented by these women legislators is expected to become more convenient, the statement said.

The implementation of various road infrastructure projects will also provide better connectivity and improve ease of movement for citizens.

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The special grant announced on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan is aimed at accelerating local infrastructure development and enabling women legislators to address the priority development needs of their respective constituencies more effectively.

Raksha Bandhan 2026 Raksha Bandhan is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to celebrating the eternal bond of love and protection between brothers and sisters. This year t Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Friday, August 27, 2027.

The special grant allocated to the women legislators will be utilised for undertaking development works based on the priority requirements of road and other infrastructure facilities in their respective constituencies.

As part of rituals, sisters tie a sacred, decorative thread called a Rakhi around their brothers' right wrists and pray for their long life, health, and prosperity.