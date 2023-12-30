'Ram Lalla is mine too…': Uddhav Thackeray mentions Babri Masjid while making a request on Ram Temple event
While mentioning the people who pulled Babri Masjid down in 1992, Uddhav Thackeray requested that the event should not be made political and he could always visit Ayodhya
The politics around the invitations to the inauguration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya is not ending anytime soon as former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray looks disappointed over not receiving an invitation. While mentioning the people who pulled Babri Masjid down in 1992, Uddhav Thackeray requested that the event should not be made political and he could always visit Ayodhya.