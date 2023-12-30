Ram Lalla Mandir: Ayodhya's Panchkosi Parikrama Marg enforces ban on liquor sale

Ahead of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Minister Nitin Agarwal said that the sale of liquor has been banned on the Panchkosi Parikrama Marg of the temple town. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by PTI, Agarwal, the minister of state (independent charge) for Excise and Prohibition, said, "Ayodhya is a major pilgrimage place where people from the entire country and the world arrive to have a glimpse of Ram Lalla. Under the guidance of Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath), it was decided to ban the sale of liquor on Ayodhya's Panchkosi Parikrama Marg."

The “Pran Pratishtha", or the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol, will take part on January 22 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in it.

"A prohibition has been declared there. All wine shops there have been removed and nobody will (be allowed to) open liquor shops there," he said on Thursday.

According to Mahant Raju Das of the Hanumangarhi temple, “Panchkosi Parikrama takes place on the 'ekadashi' after Diwali. Devotees undertaking the parikrama cover a distance of around 50 kilometres."

Most of the Ram temple compound will be a green area with hundreds of trees and the complex itself will be "atmanirbhar", the temple trust said underlining features like its own sewage and water treatment plants, a fire brigade post and a dedicated power line.

Ram temple trust general secretary Champat Rai had earlier informed that about 70% of the 70-acre complex will be a green area.

The complex will have two STPs (sewage treatment plants, one WTP (water treatment plant) and a dedicated electricity line from the powerhouse. A fire brigade post there will be able to source water from an underground reservoir, he said.

As the city prepares for the grand consecration ceremony next month, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate four newly redeveloped, widened, and beautified roads in Ayodhya, including the Ram Path to enhance accessibility to the upcoming Ram Temple in the city.

Furthermore, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has opened the booking for 'aarti' passes in both online and offline mode. Devotees can choose any one aarti out of three from the list and make their bookings accordingly.

(With inputs from agencies)

