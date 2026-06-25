Ram Mandir donation row: VHP demands FIR into ‘embezzlement,’ AAP's Sanjay Singh to submit documents to SIT

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday demanded registration of an FIR and a time-bound investigation into the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, saying those found guilty should be punished.

VHP international president Alok Kumar told news agency PTI that the investigation should be completed within four months and the accused brought to justice.

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"We demand that in the Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation case, an FIR should be filed, the investigation should be expedited, a fast-track court should take up the matter on a day-to-day basis and the guilty persons should suffer their punishment," Kumar said.

He said the probe should be completed within four months and the case heard by a fast-track court on a day-to-day basis to ensure that those responsible are punished without delay.

The VHP's demand came after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing allegations of embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday submitted its preliminary inquiry report to the Uttar Pradesh government.

The preliminary report was submitted by Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad.

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Officials said the SIT probe is still underway and further facts are being gathered.

The Uttar Pradesh government had on June 13 constituted the SIT on a request from the temple trust following allegations of misappropriation of donations received at the temple.

After the SIT submitted the preliminary report, Pant told PTI Videos that the SIT was trying to submit its final report within the next 10 to 15 days. He said the report was confidential and he was not authorised to share details of the findings with the media at this stage.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had on June 7 cited reports claiming that crores of rupees from donations offered at the Ram temple were missing and urged the courts to take cognisance of the matter.

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In a related development Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh has said that he has been called by the SIT probing allegations related to donations and land transactions linked to the Ram temple in Ayodhya and will submit documents to it on Thursday.

Singh said the SIT chief, Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, had called him at 11 am on Thursday in connection with the ongoing inquiry.

"I had sought time from the SIT and have now been called. I will appear before the SIT tomorrow and submit documents related to the alleged theft of offerings, misappropriation of donations and the alleged land scam," the AAP leader said on Wednesday.

We demand that in the Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation case, an FIR should be filed, the investigation should be expedited, a fast-track court should take up the matter on a day-to-day basis and the guilty persons should suffer their punishment.

Singh had earlier alleged irregularities in land deals and the handling of donations and offerings linked to the Ram temple, and had sought an independent investigation into the matter.

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(With PTI inputs)