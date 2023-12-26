Ram Mandir is BJP’s ‘show-off’, says Kapil Sibal: Saffron party’s behaviour ‘nowhere close to Ram's’
Kapil Sibal has criticised the Centre's approach to the Ram Mandir construction, comparing it to a 'show-off' and stating that the BJP's actions do not match Ram's teachings.
Kapil Sibal recently spoke about his personal spirituality and views on current political events. The Rajya Sabha MP expressed his devotion to Lord Ram, stating that Ram's presence in his heart guides his actions and beliefs.
