Kapil Sibal recently spoke about his personal spirituality and views on current political events. The Rajya Sabha MP expressed his devotion to Lord Ram, stating that Ram's presence in his heart guides his actions and beliefs.

"I have Ram in my heart. I don't need to show off. What I say to you is from my heart because I do not care about all these things. If Ram is in my heart and Ram has guided me throughout my journey, it means that I have done something right," Sibal told ANI.

This declaration came in response to inquiries about his attendance at the upcoming Ram Lalla consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22. Sibal emphasised that his faith is a personal matter, not requiring public display.

Sibal criticised the Centre's approach to the Ram Mandir construction. He labelled it as a “show-off". He compared the BJP's actions with Lord Ram's qualities like honesty, tolerance and respect. According to him, while the saffron party praises Ram in public, their actions don't match Ram's teachings. He urged that Ram's principles should guide one's actions, reflecting in adherence to constitutional goals.

“They talk about Ram but their behaviour, their character are nowhere close to Ram's. Truthfulness, tolerance, sacrifice, and respect for others are some of the traits of Ram but they do exactly the opposite," Sibal said.

Kapil Sibal on criminal bills

Discussing recent criminal bills passed in Parliament, Sibal raised concerns about their nature and the process of their enactment. He pointed out the suspension of numerous parliamentarians and the lack of consultation with legal experts during the bill's formulation.

Sibal remarked on the lack of 'Indian-ness' in these bills, which he views as mere translations of existing laws, more stringent than colonial-era legislations.

(With ANI inputs)

