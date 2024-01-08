The Opposition INDIA alliance doesn't seem to have any idea on how to counter the massive popularity boost BJP is receiving ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on 22 January. While some leaders are tight-lipped on the event, others are resorting to counterattack. The Bihar politics is stirred by the recent poster of RJD MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh, which described temples as a "path to mental slavery." Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar defended the poster on Monday and cautioned against pseudo-Hinduvaad and pseudo-nationalism. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“If you get injured, where will you go? Temple or hospital? If you want education and want to become an officer, MLA, or MP, will you go to a temple or school? Fateh Bahadur Singh (RJD MLA) said the same thing that had been said by Savitribai Phule. What is wrong here? He quoted Savitribai Phule. Isn't education necessary?..." Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar said while speaking to ANI on Monday.

"We should be cautious of pseudo-Hinduvaad and pseudo-nationalism...When Lord Ram resides in each one of us and everywhere, where will you go to look for him?...The sites that have been allocated have been made into sites of exploitation, used for filling the pockets of a few conspirators in society..." the minister added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fateh Bahadur Singh's mental slavery poster The development comes as another Bihar leader and RJD MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh described temples as a path to ‘mental slavery’ in a poster. The poster coming ahead of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony was not taken well by the opposition BJP, which claimed that the it was “aimed at hurting Hindu sentiments with provocative remarks".

“The meaning of temple is the path to mental slavery, while the meaning of school is the path towards light," the poster said.

“When the bell in the temple tolls, it gives us a message that we are heading towards superstition, hypocrisy, foolishness and ignorance; while the bell in the school points towards logical thinking, scientific approach and march towards light. It is for you to decide which way you want to head," the poster added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!