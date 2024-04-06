‘Ram Naam Satya is certain...': Yogi Adityanath warns criminals in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has warned criminals that their last rites are certain if they harm the peace of society. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During a rally in Aligarh for BJP's Lok Sabha candidate Satish Kumar Gautam, Adityanath said, "No one ever thought that daughters and businessmen could venture out at night without worry. We ensure 'Ram Naam Satya' (last rites done) for the danger posed to the safety of daughters and businessmen. We live our lives chanting Lord Ram's name. Without Ram, nothing is possible. But when someone poses a threat to the security of society, 'Ram Naam Satya' is also certain".

Further, CM Adityanath cautioned against the repercussions of misguided choices, recalling past episodes of corruption and societal unrest during election. He urged citizens to vote wisely, envisioning India as the world's third-largest economy within three years.

Aligarh will vote for Lok Sabha polls on April 26.

CM Adityanath also campaigned in Baghpat for Rajkumar Sangwan --the joint candidate of the BJP and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). Yogi Adityanath is among the 40 star campaigners of the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further, the CM praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and expressed confidence that the saffron party will win the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

According to Adityanath if Prime Minister Modi secures a third term, India will become the third-largest economy within the initial three years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, 80, to Parliament, will vote in all seven phases: April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 23 and June 1.

The counting of votes for all 543 Lok Sabha seats across the country has been scheduled for June 4. As per pre-poll surveys, the NDA alliance is likely to win more than 400 seats in the upcoming election. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

