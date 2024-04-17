On Ram Navami, Mamata Banerjee says riot is Modi govt's only guarantee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at the BJP while addressing a public gathering in Assam's Silchar on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a BJP leader accused the TMC chief of “demeaning the festival of Ram Navami”.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government "jumlebaaz" and "riot is their (Modi govt) only guarantee". She said during a public meeting in Assam's Silchar, "I don't believe that Modi will do anything for anyone".
