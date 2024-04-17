On Ram Navami, Mamata Banerjee says riot is Modi govt's only guarantee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at the BJP while addressing a public gathering in Assam's Silchar on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a BJP leader accused the TMC chief of “demeaning the festival of Ram Navami”.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government "jumlebaaz" and "riot is their (Modi govt) only guarantee". She said during a public meeting in Assam's Silchar, "I don't believe that Modi will do anything for anyone". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"If we win, we will not implement NRC and CAA in the state...How many people will be kept in the detention camp? This election is going to be terrible. I have never seen such a black and corrupt election before...Riot is their (Modi govt) only guarantee. I don't believe that Modi will do anything for anyone. This government is a 'jumlebaaz' government...I am not afraid of any threats," Banerjee was quoted by ANI as saying.

Her statement came on the occasion of Ram Navami. In a tweet early Wednesday, she had appealed the citizens "to maintain peace, prosperity and development for all". A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) critised the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief for “asking to maintain peace rather than “given the message of peace". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said, “West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has made a post on social media appealing to maintain peace, this is demeaning the festival of Ram Navami as on the other religious occasions you (Mamata Banerjee) have given the message of peace, but here you are asking 'to maintain peace' instead of giving the message of peace and prosperity, by doing this you're trying to humiliate the Indian and Sanatani culture."

Earlier in the day, BJP leader Amit Malviya said that last year, on Ram navami, West Bengal witnessed large scale violence. "It was also, in parts, because Mamata Banerjee gave provocative communal speeches, just before the celebrations," he alleged. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He added that "the onus of maintaining peace" in West Bengal on the occasion of Ram Navami rests entirely on Mamata Banerjee. India is watching".

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!