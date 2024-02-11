 Ram Temple debate in Lok Sabha: Owaisi slams govt's alleged religious bias, says nation doesn't need 'Baba Modi' | Watch | Mint
Ram Temple debate in Lok Sabha: Owaisi slams govt's alleged religious bias, says nation doesn't need 'Baba Modi' | Watch

 Livemint

Owaisi expresses concern over the perceived alienation of Muslims in India and demands clarification from BJP on the government's religion.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament (ANI)Premium
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament (ANI)

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by calling him biased towards one particular community.

Coming out all guns blazing at the BJP-led Centre, Owaisi during a debate in the Lok Sabha on a resolution on the opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya asked, "Is this government under the leadership of PM Modi for a particular community, the practitioners of a certain religion or the entire country? Does this government have a religion of its own? I believe that this country does not and should not stand for any particular religion".

Owaisi said that he has the highest respect for Lord Ram but hates Nathuram Godse "because he killed the person whose last words were 'Hey Ram'."

‘Am I spokesperson of Babur, Jinnah, Aurangzeb?,’ asks Asaduddin Owaisi

The AIMIM supremo raised concerns about the perceived alienation of the 17 crore Muslims in India by saying, "Today, 17 crore Muslims of India are feeling alienated, and the country does not need 'Baba Modi'".

The Hyderabad MP demanded that the BJP come out with a clarification on whether the government has a 'religion of its own'.

Amit Shah says Supreme Court verdict on Ram temple showed India's secularism

Owaisi further called on the government to come clean on whether the resolution on the opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the deity on January 22 was meant merely to mark the triumph of one religion over the other.

The Ram temple construction took centre stage on the last day of Parliament's budget session on Saturday with both houses holding a discussion on its consecration ceremony.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath speaks on Kashi, Mathura: ‘Lord Krishna wanted…'

The Lok Sabha passed a resolution on "the construction of historic Shri Ram Temple and Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla" after a nearly four-hour discussion, describing its construction as a historic achievement.

‘Hindus won’t look at other mosques if Gyanvapi, Kashi…', Ram Mandir official

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla moved the resolution and said it will give the values of hope and unity to future generations.

The 17th Lok Sabha had a total of 274 sittings which lasted for 1,354 hours, 345 hours more than the scheduled time, the Speaker said on Saturday.

Published: 11 Feb 2024, 10:55 AM IST
