‘Ramesh Bidhuri never spoke about his cheeks’: Priyanka Gandhi slams Delhi BJP candidate over ‘ridiculous’ remark

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday, condemned the statement of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ramesh Bidhuri's on her 'cheeks', calling it "ridiculous" and "unnecessary."

Speaking to the media, Priyanka emphasized that such comments distract from the real issues and stressed that during elections, the focus should be on addressing the pressing concerns of the people of Delhi.

"It is a ridiculous remark. He never spoke about his cheeks. All this is unnecessary. During the elections, we should talk about the important issues of the people of Delhi," the Congress MP said.

This comes amid the row over Bidhuri's remarks, where he stated that BJP would make all the roads in Kalkaji like the "cheeks of Priyanka Gandhi" if it comes to power.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh shared video of Bidhuri's video of purpoted remarks.

Bidhuri, who is BJP's candidate from the Kalkaji assembly constituency against CM Atishi, on Sunday, expressed regret over his controversial remarks about Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Speaking to ANI, Bidhuri clarified that his comments were made in the context of remarks by Lalu Yadav and emphasized that the Congress party had remained silent when similar statements were made during his tenure as a minister.

However, this is not the only statement that has created a political stir in the runup to the polls.

In another event on January 5, Bidhuri addressing a public gathering made comments on CM Atishi's surname and family.

"Atishi, who was Marlena, is now Singh. She has even changed her father," Bidhuri said.

Reacting to the remarks, Arvind Kejriwal took to social media platform X and said that BJP leaders have crossed "all limits of shamelessness" and are "abusing" Chief Minister Atishi.

He further asserted that the people of Delhi will not tolerate this and give a befitting reply to the BJP in the upcoming assembly polls.

The elections in Delhi are scheduled to be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will be done on February 8.

Incumbent AAP, which won the previous two terms with massive margins -- 67 and 62 out of 70 seats -- is facing a stiff two-pronged challenge against BJP and the Congress.