Rare 11.15-carat pink diamond sold for $49.9 million at Hong Kong auction
A private collector from Florida paid the highest per-carat price ever for an auctioned gem
A private collector from Florida paid the highest per-carat price ever for an auctioned gem
A Florida buyer snapped up a rare pink diamond Friday for $49.9 million in a record-setting auction.
A Florida buyer snapped up a rare pink diamond Friday for $49.9 million in a record-setting auction.
The 11.15-carat Williamson Pink Star diamond was sold at Sotheby’s Hong Kong. The auction house originally estimated its price at $21 million.
The 11.15-carat Williamson Pink Star diamond was sold at Sotheby’s Hong Kong. The auction house originally estimated its price at $21 million.
A private collector from Boca Raton, Fla., purchased the precious gem, setting a world record for the highest price per carat for a diamond sold at auction, according to Sotheby’s. After fees, the final price tag topped $57.7 million.
The final gavel for the rare jewel came after 20 minutes of frenzied bidding, the auction house said. Shortly after the sale was completed, the winning buyer intended to change the diamond’s name to the Rosenberg Williamson Pink Star, according to Sotheby’s.
By Saturday, the new owner had changed their mind, deciding to keep the name as the Williamson Pink Star diamond, Sotheby’s said.
The gem’s original name pays homage to two other famous pink diamonds. The first is the 23.6-carat “Williamson" stone given to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II in 1947 as a wedding present by John Williamson, a Canadian geologist who owned the mine in Tanzania where it was discovered.
The second gem, the 59.6-carat Pink Star diamond, became the most expensive jewel ever sold at an auction when it fetched $71.2 million in April 2017, Sotheby’s said.
Pink diamonds are a rare find among colored diamonds and tend to be the most expensive, according to Sotheby’s.
Write to Ginger Adams Otis at Ginger.AdamsOtis@wsj.com