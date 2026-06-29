Rashid Alvi likens Ram Mandir donation row accused to Mahmud of Ghazni: ‘Tampering with the faith of millions of people’

Congress leader Rashid Alvi has targeted the accused in the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, drawing a sharp parallel between the accused and Mahmud of Ghazni, the Islamic ruler of late 10th century and the early 11th century.

Alvi alleged that, much like Ghazni, these perpetrators too "looted" the temple and also demanded a Supreme Court or High Court-led investigation into the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case.

“...This is theft, this is robbery, this is tampering with the faith of millions of people. There should not only be an investigation but a High Court or Supreme Court judge should conduct the investigation and all these people should be sent to jail,” Alvi told news agency ANI.

The Congress leader's remakr come amid allegations of embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya that have escalated into a major controversy. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, that manages the Temple, said amid the row that it was “shocked, hurt, and deeply saddened” by recent incidents reported at the Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The trust also confirmed that it has received the resignation of its general secretary, Champat Rai.

"I want to ask what is the difference between Mahmud of Ghazni and these people? He too had looted temples and these people have also looted the temple. He had no faith in temples but these people do have faith in temples... The strictest possible action should be taken..." Alvi said.

Who is Mahmud of Ghazni? Mahmud of Ghazni, who ruled the Ghaznavid Empire from 998 to 1030 AD, is historically noted for a series of military campaigns that expanded his empire's reach across the Indian subcontinent. He is best known for expanding his empire across parts of present-day Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan, and northwestern India, as well as for his repeated military campaigns into the Indian subcontinent.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered on June 25 in connection with the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

According to officials, the case has been filed under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61 and 3(5), on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh Government.

Who are the accused in Ram Temple donation row? Those who have been named in the FIR are: Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Tinnu Yadav, Manish Yadav and others. This comes after allegations were made by former SP MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey, who claimed that between ₹7 crore and ₹7.5 crore in donations were misappropriated from the Ram Mandir.

Following the allegations, on June 14, the state government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged scam involving offerings made at the Ram Mandir, following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust.