'Rashtrapatni' remark: BJP ruled states slam Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury referred to President Murmu as ‘rashtrapatni’ which triggered protests by the BJP in Parliament, the ruling party demanded an apology from the Congress MP and its President Sonia Gandhi
The Chief Ministers of various BJP ruled states slammed the Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for using ‘slang’ against newly appointed President Droupadi Murmu. They also demanded an apology from the MP and Congress President Sonia Gandhi and called for boycotting the Congress party.
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury stoked a controversy as he referred to President Murmu as ‘rashtrapatni’. Later he accepted that he had used the term mistakenly and the ruling party is exaggerating a simple mistake. He also added that he would personally meet the President and will apologize for his comments.
Several Chief Ministers of BJP ruled states came out to condemn the Congress MP and the party for these comments. Speaking on ANI, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called the term used by the Congress leader "slang" and said that every Indian should criticize the remark.
"Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury used slang against the President who belongs to the tribal community. The way he defamed the august office of the President should be criticised by every Indian. Every Indian should boycott Congress, its leaders and Sonia Gandhi," Sarma said.
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condemned the remarks and called it an insult to the Constitution and the nation.
"Indecent remark of Congress MP for President is condemnable. It's an insult to the Constitution, women & tribal community. In a way, it's an insult to the nation too. I condemn the MP & Congress. They should apologize to the citizens. The nation will never accept such remarks," Yogi said, according to the ANI.
"Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is habituated to making controversial remarks to seek attention be it in Parliament or outside it. He must stand in respect of the country's first tribal president," Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur said.
According to the ANI, he also mentioned it as an habit of Congress to make such remarks for attention.
"Words used by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for the President who represents the entire country are wrong. A tribal woman became India's president for the first time. We condemn the Congress and AR Chowdhury. He should apologise to the entire country," Goa CM Pramod Sawant said.
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar sought an apology from Sonia Gandhi mentioning that President Murmu is first tribal President, according to ANI.
"The way Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury insulted President Murmu is highly condemnable. She is the first tribal President of the country. She is representative of the poor and tribals. Congress leaders along with Sonia Gandhi should seek apologies from entire country," Khattar said.
Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel slammed the Congress leader and said that his remarks are unconstitutional and blemish the position of the president
"The remarks are unconstitutional and blemish the position of the president. Through such comments, women, as well as the President, have been disrespected. Congress should apologize to the people of the country for this," the Gujarat CM said.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that Chowdhary's action were deliberate as he repeated the remarks on President Murmu twice.
Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani slammed Chowdhury's remarks in Lok Sabha and sought an apology from him and Sonia Gandhi.
In Rajya Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman demanded an apology from Sonia Gandhi. "It was a deliberate sexist insult. Sonia Gandhi should apologize to the President of India and the country," said Finance Minister.
BJP MPs including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman staged a protest at Parliament against the Congress MP's remark.
Congress President Sonia Gandhi said she was unnecessarily being dragged into the controversy and the Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has already apologized.