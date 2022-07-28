‘Rashtrapatni’ remark row: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said he never intended to disrespect the President of India
‘Rashtrapatni’ remark row: Union ministers Smriti Irani, Nirmala Sitharaman and other women BJP MPs today slammed Congress for demeaning the women and the tribals of India after Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury called President Droupadi Murmu as 'Rashtrapatni'.
Here is all you need to know about this big story in 10 points.
1) Union Minister Smriti Irani claimed that Chowdhury has disrespected the entire tribal community, women, poor and the downtrodden by his remark. Targeting Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Irani alleged that Gandhi had “sanctioned humiliation" of a poor tribal woman who has occupied the highest constitutional post in the country.
“Sonia Gandhi mafi mango (Sonia Gandhi must tender an apology). Your male leaders are disrespecting a poor tribal woman," she said.
2) In Rajya Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman demanded an apology from Sonia Gandhi. "It was a deliberate sexist insult. Sonia Gandhi should apologise to the President of India and the country," said the Union finance minister.
3) Union Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi also slammed the Opposition and said Adhir should immediately apologize. "This is an insult to the tribal people of the country and the President of India. He should immediately apologize. Sonia Gandhi should also apologize for appointing someone like him," said Joshi.
4) BJP MPs including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday staged a protest at Parliament against the Congress MP's remark.
5) Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi told ANI that Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury "has already apologised".
6) Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday said he never intended to disrespect the President of India and had inadvertently used a word while talking to the media. He also accused the ruling BJP of making a mountain out of a molehill.
7) Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha and used the remark while talking to the media during his party's protests over a host of issues.
8) Both the Houses of the Parliament were adjourned till 12 noon on Thursday as BJP MPs demanded for an apology.
9) Chaos reigned supreme in the Odisha assembly on Thursday as opposition BJP MLAs protested over Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remarks on President Droupadi Murmu.
10) The President is called "rashtrapati" in Hindi.
