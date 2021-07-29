Rationalisation of GST structure into three slabs on the cards: CEA Subramanian

Subramanian said the original plan was to have a three-rate structure of GST. “But what we have to be very cognizant about is that often times with policy making, you don’t want perfect to become the enemy of the excellent. GST, the way it got created with five rates was basically an excellent move because now we are seeing the amounts that are coming in. The policy makers then must be given credit for being practical enough to say ‘let’s get it going first’," he added.