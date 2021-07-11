Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Politics >News >Ravi Shankar Prasad, Javadekar may soon receive organisational responsibility, role in poll-bound states

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Javadekar may soon receive organisational responsibility, role in poll-bound states

Premium
Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar were among the 12 Union Ministers who had resigned from their posts of Council of Ministers
1 min read . 03:10 PM IST Deepika Rathour Chauhan, ANI

  • Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is soon likely to announce new positions for the senior former Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar
  • These leaders may get National General Secretary or Vice President position in the party

Former Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar may soon receive senior organisational positions in the BJP.

Former Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar may soon receive senior organisational positions in the BJP.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is soon likely to announce new positions for the senior former Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar, sources said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is soon likely to announce new positions for the senior former Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar, sources said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

These leaders may get National General Secretary or Vice President position in the party, sources told ANI.

Also, major responsibilities will be given to them for the upcoming Assembly poll pound states. BJP President JP Nadda will soon make an announcement regarding the same, sources added.

Nadda on Sunday called for a meeting of National Secretaries at BJP headquarters in the national capital at 3 pm. According to sources, the upcoming Assembly polls strategy is expected to be part of the agenda of the meeting

As many as 43 leaders took oath on Wednesday in the first Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion after Prime Minister Modi returned to power for a second term in May 2019.

The swearing-in ceremony, which took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan amid COVID-19 protocols, came days ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament.

Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar were among the 12 Union Ministers who had resigned from their posts of Council of Ministers ahead of the Union Cabinet expansion on July 7.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!