"Some people do their politics through Twitter. I have no problem. Now they are doing politics of Twitter. Today PM is on Twitter, I am on Twitter. It is not an issue between Twitter and Government of India or BJP. It is an issue of Twitter and it's users and forum to complain in case of abuse and misuse. That is the basic distinction. Today there are 100 crore users of Twitter in India. I am happy. Let them earn money. Allow users to criticize us. Most welcome.