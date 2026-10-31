Ravindra Kishore Sinha dies at 75 — Who was the RSS-BJP veteran? What were his achievements?

BJP veteran and former Rajya Sabha MP Ravindra Kishore Sinha died on Friday, October 30, at the age of 75. He died at his residence in Noida after a brief illness, PTI reported.
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) condoled Sinha's death via a condolence message jointly issued by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale.
The organisation said Sinha's contribution to giving a new identity to the private security services industry, to nation-building, to social work, and to the media world would be remembered.
In its condolence message, the RSS said, “The demise of renowned social worker and former Rajya Sabha MP Ravindra Kishore Sinha has caused a loss to the public sector. His contribution to giving a new identity to the private security services industry, service to the nation, social work and the media world will be remembered.”
“The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh offers its heartfelt tribute to him. We pray to God to grant the departed soul a place at his sacred feet and provide strength to the bereaved family,” it added.
Born in Bihar and educated in Patna, Sinha began his career as a journalist with a Hindi newspaper and, in the late 1970s, started SIS Enterprises, the country's largest private security firm, roping in a large number of ex-servicemen who had retired after the Bangladesh War.
The business, which is now said to be worth thousands of crore, gained instant success, especially in the "coal belt" of what was then south Bihar and now comprises Jharkhand.
Known to be ideologically inclined towards the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh since his days as a student, Sinha is counted among the founding members of the BJP. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2014 and also became a member of the party's national executive committee.
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