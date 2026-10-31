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Ravindra Kishore Sinha dies at 75 — Who was the RSS-BJP veteran? What were his achievements?

RSS said Sinha's contribution to giving a new identity to the private security services industry, to nation-building, to social work, and to the media world would be remembered.

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Published31 Oct 2026, 11:15 AM IST
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Born in Bihar and educated in Patna, RK Sinha began his career as a journalist with a Hindi newspaper
Born in Bihar and educated in Patna, RK Sinha began his career as a journalist with a Hindi newspaper (X)
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BJP veteran and former Rajya Sabha MP Ravindra Kishore Sinha died on Friday, October 30, at the age of 75. He died at his residence in Noida after a brief illness, PTI reported.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) condoled Sinha's death via a condolence message jointly issued by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale.

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The organisation said Sinha's contribution to giving a new identity to the private security services industry, to nation-building, to social work, and to the media world would be remembered.

In its condolence message, the RSS said, “The demise of renowned social worker and former Rajya Sabha MP Ravindra Kishore Sinha has caused a loss to the public sector. His contribution to giving a new identity to the private security services industry, service to the nation, social work and the media world will be remembered.”

“The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh offers its heartfelt tribute to him. We pray to God to grant the departed soul a place at his sacred feet and provide strength to the bereaved family,” it added.

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Who was Ravindra Kishore Sinha?

Born in Bihar and educated in Patna, Sinha began his career as a journalist with a Hindi newspaper and, in the late 1970s, started SIS Enterprises, the country's largest private security firm, roping in a large number of ex-servicemen who had retired after the Bangladesh War.

The business, which is now said to be worth thousands of crore, gained instant success, especially in the "coal belt" of what was then south Bihar and now comprises Jharkhand.

Known to be ideologically inclined towards the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh since his days as a student, Sinha is counted among the founding members of the BJP. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2014 and also became a member of the party's national executive committee.

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R K Sinha's key achievements

  • Scaling SIS Group: Grew SIS into a billion-dollar enterprise operating across India, Australia, Singapore, and New Zealand. The company currently employs hundreds of thousands of people, making it one of the largest manpower and security organisations in India.
  • International Expansion: Spearheaded the landmark acquisition of Chubb Security Personnel in Australia in 2008. This strategic move made SIS the first Indian multinational in the security services sector and significantly boosted the company's global footprint.
  • Public Market Success: Led SIS to a successful Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 2017, listing the company on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE).
  • Industry Standardisation: Played a pivotal role in organising the highly fragmented Indian private security industry and advocating for improved training, compliance, and regulatory frameworks.
  • Member of Parliament: Elected to the Rajya Sabha (the upper house of India's Parliament) representing the state of Bihar as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from 2014 to 2020.

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  • Parliamentary Committees: Served on several key parliamentary standing committees, utilising his extensive background in business and security to advise on national labour and economic policies.
  • Veteran Employment: Created a sustainable corporate pipeline for formal employment focusing specifically on ex-servicemen, ensuring dignified post-retirement careers for military personnel.
  • Skill Development Academies: Established numerous residential training academies across India to provide specialised security, facility management, and disaster response training, elevating the professional standards of blue-collar workers.
  • Community Welfare: Actively funds and supports rural education, healthcare initiatives, and community development programs in Bihar.

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