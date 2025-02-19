Amid the controversy surrounding alleged funding from a US agency to boost voter turnout in India, the Congress accused BJP leader Smriti Irani of being the "real agent" of billionaire investor George Soros on Tuesday. The Congress targeted Irani by highlighting her past role as a former United States Agency for International Development (USAID) "goodwill ambassador" to criticise the former Union minister.

In a post on X, Congress leader and Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge said, "According to the Government's official website, Ms Smriti Irani's bio states that she has served as the USAID 'Goodwill Ambassador' to India."

"Does this imply that BJP politicians are the real agents of George Soros?" he asked.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera responded to Kharge's post, saying, "This is brilliant. We finally have the answer to BJP's favourite question—Rasoe Mein Kaun Tha?" (Who was in the kitchen?)

"The actual agent of George Soros turns out to be @smritiirani," Khera said in a post on X.

Also Read | USAID Is in Dire Need of Reform. But Not Like This

BJP's Amit Malviya refutes Congress' allegations against Smriti Irani

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya dismissed Congress' allegations that former Union Minister Smriti Irani was an "agent" of George Soros on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Malviya clarified that the World Health Organization (WHO) appointed Smriti Irani as the Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) Goodwill Brand Ambassador from 2002 to 2005 due to her immense popularity of the television serial 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'.

"At the time, she was a household name due to the immense popularity of the television serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi," he said.

The BJP leader further stated that the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) under the then Congress government in the national capital had endorsed the WHO campaign featuring Smriti Irani.

"The WHO campaign featuring Smriti Irani was endorsed by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), among others, which permitted promotional material to be displayed on its buses," he said.

The BJP has been attacking Congress over USAID funding in elections since the US administration stopped funding.