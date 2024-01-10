Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar held on Wednesday that the Eknath Shinde-led faction was the ‘real Shiv Sena’. The decision sparked outrage in the Opposition ranks with several leaders from the Maha Vikas Aghadi lashing out at the ruling coalition. Former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has also declared his intention to approach the Supreme Court over the matter.

“The Speaker's order that has come today is a murder of democracy and is also an insult to the decision of the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court had clearly said that the Governor had misused his position and made a wrong decision...We will fight this battle further and we have full confidence in the Supreme Court...Supreme Court will not stop without giving complete justice to the people and Shiv Sena..."

Will move Supreme Court against Speaker's ruling, says Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut.

Maharashtra assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Wednesday held that the Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena was the "real political party" when rival groups emerged on June 21, 2022. Reading out his ruling on disqualification petitions filed by Shinde-led Sena and the rival faction led by Uddhav Thackeray against each other's MLAs, Narwekar also said that Sunil Prabhu of the Sena (UBT) ceased to be the whip from June 21, 2022, and Bharat Gogawale of the Shinde group became the authorised whip.

Mumbai | Maharashtra Assembly Speaker rules Shinde faction the real Shiv Sena.

