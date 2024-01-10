‘Real Shiv Sena’ debate: Uddhav Thackeray slams ‘murder of democracy’, set to approach SC
Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar declares Eknath Shinde-led faction as the 'real Shiv Sena', sparking outrage in the opposition ranks.
Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar held on Wednesday that the Eknath Shinde-led faction was the ‘real Shiv Sena’. The decision sparked outrage in the Opposition ranks with several leaders from the Maha Vikas Aghadi lashing out at the ruling coalition. Former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has also declared his intention to approach the Supreme Court over the matter.