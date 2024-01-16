'Real Shiv Sena': Uddhav Thackeray challenges Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra Speaker Narwekar to public debate
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray challenged Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to have public debate with him on the question: “Which faction is the real Shiv Sena?". Thackeray's comments came even as Narwekar announced last week that the faction led by Shinde was the "real Shiv Sena" when the split happened in 2022.