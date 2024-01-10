'Real Shiv Sena' verdict: Maharashtra Speaker tells Uddhav Thackeray's faction what it takes to move SC
Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narvekar said that merely approaching the court does not mean that the order passed by the Speaker is overturned.
Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narvekar said on Wednesday, "...just because you approach the court does not mean that the order passed by the Speaker is overturned." His statement came as the Uddhav Thackeray faction mulls approaching the Supreme Court against Narvekar's verdict on disqualification pleas.