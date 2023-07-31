Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar engaged in a war of words with Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra ahead of the state legislative assembly polls later this year, NDTV reported on Monday. Kanhaiya Kumar said that the home minister is more interested in the clothes of a actor when Madhya Pradesh records “maximum atrocities" against women and tribals.

The jibe comes as in December, Narottam Mishra expressed his disapproval over the clothes actress Deepika Padukone is wearing in the blockbuster film ‘Pathaan'. The minister asked the filmmakers to rectify the same and use some other costumes.

"Instead of zeroing in on what Deepika Padukone is wearing in a film, you (Mr. Mishra) should be concerned about what is happening to women, tribals, and Dalits in MP," Kanhaiya Kumar said, according to the NDTV report.

Congress leader also commented on the name of Narottam Mishra and said the minister is working against the principles of his name which means “best among men."

Reality of Bharat Jodo

Narottam Mishra was quick to respond to the jibe and said Kanhaiya Kumar's presence in the state shows the reality of “Bharat Jodo."

“Jinki nafrat hai pehchan, Congress khulwa rahi hai unse mohabbat ki dukan," (The ones who have an identity of hatred, the Congress is asking them to open shops of love), Narottam Mishra said in a video posted on his Twitter handle.

The home minister added that the three people are together one of the them calls Zakir Naik ambassador of peace and “Laden ji" to Osama Bin Laden, hinting at some past remarks by Congress leader Digvijay Singh. He added that one was involved in the 1984 Sikh riots and the third one raised slogans of “Bharat tere tukde honge inshallah, inshallah."

Kanhaiya Kumar targeted Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and equated him with ‘Kans Mama,’ and said that it was Kanhaiya who eliminated the king of Mathura.